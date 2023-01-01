Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

139,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F14JX745594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Magnetic Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18P829
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

