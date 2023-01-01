2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10610727

10610727 Stock #: 18P245

18P245 VIN: 3VV2B7AX7JM081909

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.