2019 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 5 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446822

10446822 Stock #: 198397

198397 VIN: WBA5R7C55KAJ80842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.