2019 BMW 4 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 1 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8536304

8536304 Stock #: 195646

195646 VIN: WBA4J3C52KBL08315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,102 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.