2019 Chevrolet Camaro

36,650 KM

$74,800

+ tax & licensing
$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2SS | Magnuson Supercharger | Borla Exhaust | 6-Speed Manual Transmission

2SS | Magnuson Supercharger | Borla Exhaust | 6-Speed Manual Transmission

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$74,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crush
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 36,650 KM

Vehicle Description

2SS | Magnuson Supercharger | Borla Exhaust | 6-Speed Manual Transmission**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle's Packages and Options:Camaro Coupe 2SS2SS - SSV8 6.2L 455 HP (LT1) - Gas (W/2SS)6 Speed Manual (MN6) - ManualBlack Appearance Package- Black Outside Mirrors and (d80/d5z) Rear SpoilerAudio System- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Connected Navigation, 8" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen- AM/FM Stereo- Bluetooth Audio Streaming For 2 Active Devices- Apple Carplay and Android Auto Capable- Enhanced Voice Recognition- Additional Memory For In-Vehicle Apps- Cloud Connected Personalization For Select Infotainment and Vehicle Settings20" X 8.5" FRT & 20" X 9.5" Rear 5 Spoke Low Carbon Flash WhlsExcise TaxPower SunroofMagnetic Ride ControlFREIGHTDual-Mode ExhaustCamaro Logo Fender Badge (LPO)Performance Air Intake (LPO)Black Metallic Hash Mark Decals (LPO)Wheel Locks (LPO)Front Fascia Extension, Satin Black (LPO)This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

