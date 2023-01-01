$74,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS | Magnuson Supercharger | Borla Exhaust | 6-Speed Manual Transmission
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crush
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 36,650 KM
Vehicle Description
2SS | Magnuson Supercharger | Borla Exhaust | 6-Speed Manual Transmission**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle's Packages and Options:Camaro Coupe 2SS2SS - SSV8 6.2L 455 HP (LT1) - Gas (W/2SS)6 Speed Manual (MN6) - ManualBlack Appearance Package- Black Outside Mirrors and (d80/d5z) Rear SpoilerAudio System- Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with Connected Navigation, 8" Diagonal HD Colour Touchscreen- AM/FM Stereo- Bluetooth Audio Streaming For 2 Active Devices- Apple Carplay and Android Auto Capable- Enhanced Voice Recognition- Additional Memory For In-Vehicle Apps- Cloud Connected Personalization For Select Infotainment and Vehicle Settings20" X 8.5" FRT & 20" X 9.5" Rear 5 Spoke Low Carbon Flash WhlsExcise TaxPower SunroofMagnetic Ride ControlFREIGHTDual-Mode ExhaustCamaro Logo Fender Badge (LPO)Performance Air Intake (LPO)Black Metallic Hash Mark Decals (LPO)Wheel Locks (LPO)Front Fascia Extension, Satin Black (LPO)This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
