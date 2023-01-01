Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

20,800 KM

$87,800

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Grand Sport 2LT | Bose Sound System | Heads up Display | Heated & Cooled Seats

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

20,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: SMC0470A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torch Red
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Sport 2LT | Bose Sound System | Heads up Display | Heated & Cooled Seats**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Active suspension
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (460 hp [343 kW] @ 6000 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

