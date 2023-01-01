$87,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Grand Sport 2LT | Bose Sound System | Heads up Display | Heated & Cooled Seats
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$87,800
- Listing ID: 10233482
- Stock #: SMC0470A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Torch Red
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 20,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Sport 2LT | Bose Sound System | Heads up Display | Heated & Cooled Seats**No Canadian Luxury Tax**This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
