2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

95,482 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
95,482KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED6KZ184355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19A781
  • Mileage 95,482 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

