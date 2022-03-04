Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,727 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

TRAIL BOS

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

TRAIL BOS

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498132
  • Stock #: 195582
  • VIN: 1GCRYCEF3KZ422356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Black]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,727 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

