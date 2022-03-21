2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 9 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8739740

8739740 Stock #: 195640

195640 VIN: 1GC4KWCY1KF117490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 47,936 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.