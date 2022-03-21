2019 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 5 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8952676

8952676 Stock #: 196197

196197 VIN: 1C4SDJCT3KC740670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Octane Red Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 196197

Mileage 48,586 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.