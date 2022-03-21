$CALL+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
42,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8952673
- Stock #: 196198
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR675646
- Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,576 KM
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5