2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

42,576 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

SXT

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8952673
  • Stock #: 196198
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR675646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,576 KM

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

