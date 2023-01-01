$300,046+ tax & licensing
2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- Listing ID: 9621970
- Stock #: SMC0266A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 5,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Built in Radar Jammer | Passenger LED Display | Full PPF | Full Carbon Fiber Exterior Package
Vehicle Packages and Options:
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Two Tone Exterior Painting
- Brake Calipers in Red Colour
- Carbon Fiber Exterior Package
- Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge
- Coloured Safety Belts
- Front Suspension Lift System
- Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
- Sport Exhaust Pipes
- Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo
- Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender
- Front and Rear Parking Cameras
- Passenger Display
- 20 inch Forged Dark Painted Rims
- Full Electric Seats
- Premium Hi Fi Sound System
Rosso Corsa Paint
Nero Leather Interior.
The 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB is a mid-engine sports car produced by Ferrari since 2015. It is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at 661 hp and 560 lb?ftof torque at 3,000 rpm. The 488 GTB accelerates from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph). The 488 GTB is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and high-performance brakes. It also features an advanced aerodynamic design, lightweight materials, and a refined suspension system. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a rear-wheel-drive system. The 488 GTB can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph). The interior of the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB features a number of luxurious amenities, including leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and aluminum accents. The driver and passenger seats are designed for optimal comfort and support. The dashboard is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest infotainment system, and the steering wheel is fitted with a range of buttons for easy access to functions.
Vehicle Features
