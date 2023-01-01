Menu
2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

5,960 KM

$300,046

+ tax & licensing
$300,046

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

| Built in Radar Jammer | Passenger LED Display | Full PPF | Full Carbon Fiber Exterior Package

2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

| Built in Radar Jammer | Passenger LED Display | Full PPF | Full Carbon Fiber Exterior Package

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

$300,046

+ taxes & licensing

5,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621970
  • Stock #: SMC0266A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # SMC0266A
  • Mileage 5,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Built in Radar Jammer | Passenger LED Display | Full PPF | Full Carbon Fiber Exterior Package

For more info, see details below.

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

**Ask us about No Payments for 3 Months**

Vehicle located at Sherwood Motorcars.

155-3001 Buckingham Drive

Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Contact us by call or text at: 587-412-2251

*National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options*

Vehicle Packages and Options:

- Adaptive Front Lighting System

- Two Tone Exterior Painting

- Brake Calipers in Red Colour

- Carbon Fiber Exterior Package

- Carbon Fiber Tunnel Bridge

- Coloured Safety Belts

- Front Suspension Lift System

- Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest

- Sport Exhaust Pipes

- Floor Mats w/ Embroidered Logo

- Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender

- Front and Rear Parking Cameras

- Passenger Display

- 20 inch Forged Dark Painted Rims

- Full Electric Seats

- Premium Hi Fi Sound System

Rosso Corsa Paint

Nero Leather Interior.

The 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB is a mid-engine sports car produced by Ferrari since 2015. It is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at 661 hp and 560 lb?ftof torque at 3,000 rpm. The 488 GTB accelerates from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph). The 488 GTB is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and high-performance brakes. It also features an advanced aerodynamic design, lightweight materials, and a refined suspension system. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a rear-wheel-drive system. The 488 GTB can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph). The interior of the 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB features a number of luxurious amenities, including leather upholstery, contrast stitching, and aluminum accents. The driver and passenger seats are designed for optimal comfort and support. The dashboard is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with the latest infotainment system, and the steering wheel is fitted with a range of buttons for easy access to functions.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

