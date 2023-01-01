2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

Sale $300,046 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 9 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9621970

9621970 Stock #: SMC0266A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # SMC0266A

Mileage 5,960 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.