2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 0 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9796438

9796438 Stock #: 197374

197374 VIN: 1FT8W3BT0KEF07593

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 116,018 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.