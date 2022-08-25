Menu
2019 Genesis G70

26,214 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

3.3 SPORT

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

26,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006589
  • Stock #: 196282
  • VIN: KMTG74LE9KU019068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Adriatic Blue Pearl]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,214 KM

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

