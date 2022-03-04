2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 8 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8571362

8571362 Stock #: 195699

195699 VIN: 1GTU9BED8KZ275578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 195699

Mileage 113,812 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.