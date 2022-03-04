Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

113,812 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CONVE

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8571362
  • Stock #: 195699
  • VIN: 1GTU9BED8KZ275578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,812 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

