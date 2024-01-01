Menu
Account
Sign In
4WD 4dr SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2019 GMC Yukon XL

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Yukon XL

SLT | Sunroof | Rear Entertainment | 2nd Row Bench

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Yukon XL

SLT | Sunroof | Rear Entertainment | 2nd Row Bench

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10895535
  2. 10895535
  3. 10895535
  4. 10895535
Contact Seller

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

Used 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT | Remote Start | SuperCrew | Gas 6.2L for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT | Remote Start | SuperCrew | Gas 6.2L 85,000 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North | Remote Start | Heated Steering Wheel | 4x4 for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2017 Jeep Cherokee North | Remote Start | Heated Steering Wheel | 4x4 112,380 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport | Full Front PPF | Command Start for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2018 Maserati Ghibli S Q4 GranSport | Full Front PPF | Command Start 46,100 KM $56,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Yukon XL