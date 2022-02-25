Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

71,233 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8275956
  2. 8275956
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275956
  • Stock #: 195240
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F7XKH002193

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 195240
  • Mileage 71,233 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2019 Honda Civic SEDAN
 71,233 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Frontier...
 113,990 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee
 60,481 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory