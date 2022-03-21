Menu
2019 Honda Civic

70,541 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802311
  • Stock #: 196007
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F52KH001554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,541 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

