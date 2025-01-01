Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Hyundai KONA

66,400 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai KONA

LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
12104788

2019 Hyundai KONA

LUXURY

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA1KU392977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Chalk White Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19P304
  • Mileage 66,400 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 43,727 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Dodge Challenger GT 6,600 KM $43,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo 48,821 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA