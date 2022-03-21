2019 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8681987

8681987 Stock #: 195824

195824 VIN: 3C4NJDAB5KT826634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 195824

Mileage 37,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.