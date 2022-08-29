2019 Kia Sedona

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9079483

9079483 Stock #: 196099

196099 VIN: KNDMB5C13K6457365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Ultra Silver Metallic]

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 196099

Mileage 103,018 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.