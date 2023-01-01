Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

48,463 KM

Details Description Features

$83,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$83,980

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 5.0L Supercharged V8 4wd | Panoramic Sunroof | Pwr Heated/Vented Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 5.0L Supercharged V8 4wd | Panoramic Sunroof | Pwr Heated/Vented Seats | Heated Steering Wheel |

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 9738625
  2. 9738625
Contact Seller

$83,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
48,463KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9738625
  • Stock #: SMC74420LW

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/EbonyEbony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof | Power Heated/Vented Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Pro Touch Duo Navigation | Meridian Premium Audio | Tri Zone Climate | Adaptive Cruise | Blind Spot Detection | Lane Keep Assist | Front/Rear Park Assist | Head-Up Display | Push Button Ignition | 360 Camera | 21" Wheels | Power Liftgate

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Powertrain

Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 48,463 KM
$83,980 + tax & lic
2015 Lamborghini Ave...
 30,390 KM
$489,800 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 2500...
 16,340 KM
$95,900 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory