2019 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8168950

8168950 Stock #: 194962

194962 VIN: JM3KFBDY4K0599076

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,999 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.