2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 4MATIC | Vossen HF7 Wheels & Nitto Recon Grappler Tires
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 9621802
- Stock #: SMC0361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Classic Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Vossen HF7 Wheels & Nitto Recon Grappler Tires
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Options:
AMG Night Package
- Underbody Protection in Black
-Exterior Mirrors in Obsidian Black
-Night Package
-Spare Wheel Cover Ring in Obsidian Black
-21 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels
-Bi-colour
Designo Piano Black Lacquer Trim
Black Piano Lacquer/Leather Steering
Hyacinth Red Metallic Paint
Classic Red\Black with Red Stitching Interior.
Stand out from the rest of the crowd with this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 in Hyacinth Red Metallic finish. The 2019 model underwent a massive remodel from the previous 2018 version giving it a new look on it's already luxurious life. It all starts under the hood where this G63 is powered by a handcrafted, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with AMG's 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic AWD. To add to this already unbelievable off-roading vehicle, AMG designed three locking differentials for added dexterity on the front axle, rear axle, and center differential. When put together, this results in acceleration times of 0-60 in just 4.4 seconds. Featured in this 2019 G63 AMG is the Night Package - which results in strong contrasts and flowing transitions of selected elements finished in a high-gloss black. One unique option featured in this SUV is the added remote start - making this the premium, cold-weather luxury SUV.
If the exterior wasn't enough to excite you, the interior is drawn out and elegantly crafted with the classic red and black two-tone seats which also feature AMG's seat comfort package. Featured in this package is multi-contour seats with energizing massage, driving dynamic functions, rapid heating and ventilated seats. The heated AMG steering wheel is equipped for comfort with all function controls at your fingertips. Also accompanied with a 12 inch infotainment system mounted in the center dash which supports Apple carplay, Android Auto, and user-friendly navigation. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is the ultimate mix between absolute comfort, insane power, and futuristic technology.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. *National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options* For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
