Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

35,200 KM

Details Description Features

$176,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$176,966

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 4MATIC | Vossen HF7 Wheels & Nitto Recon Grappler Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 4MATIC | Vossen HF7 Wheels & Nitto Recon Grappler Tires

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

  1. 9621802
  2. 9621802
  3. 9621802
  4. 9621802
  5. 9621802
  6. 9621802
  7. 9621802
  8. 9621802
  9. 9621802
  10. 9621802
  11. 9621802
  12. 9621802
  13. 9621802
  14. 9621802
  15. 9621802
  16. 9621802
  17. 9621802
  18. 9621802
  19. 9621802
  20. 9621802
  21. 9621802
  22. 9621802
  23. 9621802
  24. 9621802
  25. 9621802
  26. 9621802
  27. 9621802
  28. 9621802
  29. 9621802
  30. 9621802
  31. 9621802
  32. 9621802
  33. 9621802
  34. 9621802
  35. 9621802
  36. 9621802
  37. 9621802
  38. 9621802
  39. 9621802
  40. 9621802
  41. 9621802
  42. 9621802
  43. 9621802
  44. 9621802
  45. 9621802
Contact Seller
Sale

$176,966

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621802
  • Stock #: SMC0361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Classic Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vossen HF7 Wheels & Nitto Recon Grappler Tires

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Options:

AMG Night Package

- Underbody Protection in Black

-Exterior Mirrors in Obsidian Black

-Night Package

-Spare Wheel Cover Ring in Obsidian Black

-21 inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke Wheels

-Bi-colour

Designo Piano Black Lacquer Trim

Black Piano Lacquer/Leather Steering

Hyacinth Red Metallic Paint

Classic Red\Black with Red Stitching Interior.

Stand out from the rest of the crowd with this stunning 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 in Hyacinth Red Metallic finish. The 2019 model underwent a massive remodel from the previous 2018 version giving it a new look on it's already luxurious life. It all starts under the hood where this G63 is powered by a handcrafted, twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with AMG's 9-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic AWD. To add to this already unbelievable off-roading vehicle, AMG designed three locking differentials for added dexterity on the front axle, rear axle, and center differential. When put together, this results in acceleration times of 0-60 in just 4.4 seconds. Featured in this 2019 G63 AMG is the Night Package - which results in strong contrasts and flowing transitions of selected elements finished in a high-gloss black. One unique option featured in this SUV is the added remote start - making this the premium, cold-weather luxury SUV.

If the exterior wasn't enough to excite you, the interior is drawn out and elegantly crafted with the classic red and black two-tone seats which also feature AMG's seat comfort package. Featured in this package is multi-contour seats with energizing massage, driving dynamic functions, rapid heating and ventilated seats. The heated AMG steering wheel is equipped for comfort with all function controls at your fingertips. Also accompanied with a 12 inch infotainment system mounted in the center dash which supports Apple carplay, Android Auto, and user-friendly navigation. This 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is the ultimate mix between absolute comfort, insane power, and futuristic technology.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. *National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options* For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 15,350 KM
$119,800 + tax & lic
2012 Fisker Karma Ec...
 23,400 KM
$50,208 + tax & lic
2021 Lamborghini Hur...
 10,420 KM
$318,943 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-412-XXXX

(click to show)

587-412-2251

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory