2019 Nissan Qashqai

66,494 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

66,494KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR7KW316052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 198320
  • Mileage 66,494 KM

