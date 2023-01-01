$279,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche 911
Turbo S | Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Interior | One Owner
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
$279,800
- Listing ID: 9907403
- Stock #: SMC0503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 8,710 KM
Vehicle Description
Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Interior | One Owner
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Air Intake and Outlet Slats Painted
Window Triangle Trims in Carbon
Extended Leather Interior Package, Door Surfaces
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Lane Change Assist
Front Axle Lifting System
Fire Extinguisher
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Smoking Package
Porsche Entry & Drive
Light Design Package
Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass
Power Steering Plus
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)
Side Skirts Painted
LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Instrument Dials in White
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Sun Visors in Alcantara
Porsche Crest in Headrest
Inner Door-Sill Guards Leather
Storage Compartment Lid with Model Logo
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching
Contrast Stitching Interior Package
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated
Tinted Taillights
PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum
Transmission Tunnel in Leather
Exterior Package Carbon
Colour Selection Thread
Stitching Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Thread
Seat Stitching in Contrasting Thread (Front and Rear)
Stitching of Dashboard Contrasting Thread
Upper Door Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Steering Coloumn Casing w/Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Backrests in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
