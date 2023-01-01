Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche 911

8,710 KM

Details Description Features

$279,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$279,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

Turbo S | Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Interior | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche 911

Turbo S | Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Interior | One Owner

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 9907403
  2. 9907403
  3. 9907403
  4. 9907403
  5. 9907403
  6. 9907403
  7. 9907403
  8. 9907403
  9. 9907403
  10. 9907403
  11. 9907403
  12. 9907403
  13. 9907403
  14. 9907403
  15. 9907403
  16. 9907403
  17. 9907403
  18. 9907403
  19. 9907403
  20. 9907403
  21. 9907403
  22. 9907403
  23. 9907403
  24. 9907403
  25. 9907403
  26. 9907403
  27. 9907403
  28. 9907403
  29. 9907403
  30. 9907403
  31. 9907403
  32. 9907403
  33. 9907403
  34. 9907403
  35. 9907403
  36. 9907403
  37. 9907403
  38. 9907403
  39. 9907403
  40. 9907403
  41. 9907403
  42. 9907403
Contact Seller

$279,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
8,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907403
  • Stock #: SMC0503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # SMC0503
  • Mileage 8,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Full PPF | Carbon Fiber Interior | One Owner

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Air Intake and Outlet Slats Painted

Window Triangle Trims in Carbon

Extended Leather Interior Package, Door Surfaces

Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard

Heated Front Seats

Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe

Lane Change Assist

Front Axle Lifting System

Fire Extinguisher

Seat Ventilation (Front)

Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell

Smoking Package

Porsche Entry & Drive

Light Design Package

Electric Slide/Tilt Sunroof in Glass

Power Steering Plus

Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)

Side Skirts Painted

LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)

Instrument Dials in White

Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White

Sun Visors in Alcantara

Porsche Crest in Headrest

Inner Door-Sill Guards Leather

Storage Compartment Lid with Model Logo

Steering Column Casing in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching

Contrast Stitching Interior Package

Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated

Tinted Taillights

PDK Gear Selector in Aluminum

Transmission Tunnel in Leather

Exterior Package Carbon

Colour Selection Thread

Stitching Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Thread

Seat Stitching in Contrasting Thread (Front and Rear)

Stitching of Dashboard Contrasting Thread

Upper Door Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread

Rear Side Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread

Steering Coloumn Casing w/Stitching in Contrasting Thread

Backrests in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2000 Pontiac Firebir...
 17,637 KM
$37,980 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Mustang GT...
 45,000 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
1957 Chevrolet Bel-A...
 422 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory