2019 Porsche 911

10,600 KM

$339,980

+ tax & licensing
GT3 RS

10,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999722
  • Stock #: SMC0504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Miami Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 10,600 KM

Vehicle Description

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle's Packages and Option's:911 GT3 RSPorsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)Weissach PackageAlcantara in Black/GT Silver Details Interior Package w/ Leather InteriorFront Axle Lifting SystemChrono Package90l-Fuel TankAutomatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain SensorLight Design PackageHomeLink (Programmable Garage Door Opener)Smoking PackagePassenger Footwell Storage NetFire ExtinguisherBOSE Surround Sound SystemVehicle Key Painted & Key Pouch in LeatherDoor-Sill Guards In Carbon w/ Personal Logo, IlluminatedThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

