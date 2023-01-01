$339,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-872-7756
2019 Porsche 911
GT3 RS
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
$339,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9999722
- Stock #: SMC0504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Miami Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # SMC0504
- Mileage 10,600 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle's Packages and Option's:911 GT3 RSPorsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)Weissach PackageAlcantara in Black/GT Silver Details Interior Package w/ Leather InteriorFront Axle Lifting SystemChrono Package90l-Fuel TankAutomatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain SensorLight Design PackageHomeLink (Programmable Garage Door Opener)Smoking PackagePassenger Footwell Storage NetFire ExtinguisherBOSE Surround Sound SystemVehicle Key Painted & Key Pouch in LeatherDoor-Sill Guards In Carbon w/ Personal Logo, IlluminatedThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.