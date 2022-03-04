Menu
2019 RAM 1500

11,850 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic NIGHT EDI

2019 RAM 1500

Classic NIGHT EDI

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 8556734
  2. 8556734
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8556734
  • Stock #: 195671
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXKG686972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Billet Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 195671
  • Mileage 11,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

