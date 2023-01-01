2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 3 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10176666

10176666 Stock #: 197645

197645 VIN: 1C6RR7KT2KS616343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 197645

Mileage 140,350 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.