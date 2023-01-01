Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, DSG, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2019 Volkswagen Golf

93,860 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R | One Owner

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10716275
  2. 10716275
  3. 10716275
  4. 10716275
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, DSG, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SE | Two Sets of Wheels | Front PPF | Low KM for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Land Rover Range Rover SE | Two Sets of Wheels | Front PPF | Low KM 15,660 KM $173,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT | Remote Start | Bluetooth for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2015 Ford F-150 XLT | Remote Start | Bluetooth 202,265 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT | Roush Supercharger | RTR Grill | Custom RTR Wheels for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT | Roush Supercharger | RTR Grill | Custom RTR Wheels 70,550 KM $54,800 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf