2019 Volkswagen Jetta

82,376 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
82,376KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU3KM205932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Solid Black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 199988
  • Mileage 82,376 KM

