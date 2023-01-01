Menu
2020 Bentley Bentayga

25,280 KM

$270,102

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-412-2251

Speed | W12 | Full PPF Wrap | Carbon Fibre Trim | No Accident History

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-412-2251

Sale

25,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621805
  • Stock #: SMC0327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Old English White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,280 KM

Vehicle Description

NAIM'S PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM |

This 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed is now offered at Sherwood Motorcars presented in a stunning Old English White finish. Powering the Bentayga is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 producing 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission and high end air bag suspension the Bentayga seamlessly glides down the road. The Bentayga Speed even though a heavier SUV still achieves a thrilling zero to 60mph in only 3.8 seconds. The interior offers the beautiful manufacturing Bentley has to offer with all of their vehicles. The luxurious brand is known for extreme comfort seating you in fully adjustable leather seats outfitted with features such as massaging functions, heated and air conditioned seats. The leather interior is outlined with mass amount of carbon fiber trim to give the speed that sporty feel. Wrapping to the center console is the 8.0-invh infotainment system with features such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and a back up camera.

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherwood Motorcars

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory