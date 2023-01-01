$270,102+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-412-2251
2020 Bentley Bentayga
Speed | W12 | Full PPF Wrap | Carbon Fibre Trim | No Accident History
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 9621805
- Stock #: SMC0327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Old English White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,280 KM
Vehicle Description
NAIM'S PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM |
This 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed is now offered at Sherwood Motorcars presented in a stunning Old English White finish. Powering the Bentayga is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 producing 626 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission and high end air bag suspension the Bentayga seamlessly glides down the road. The Bentayga Speed even though a heavier SUV still achieves a thrilling zero to 60mph in only 3.8 seconds. The interior offers the beautiful manufacturing Bentley has to offer with all of their vehicles. The luxurious brand is known for extreme comfort seating you in fully adjustable leather seats outfitted with features such as massaging functions, heated and air conditioned seats. The leather interior is outlined with mass amount of carbon fiber trim to give the speed that sporty feel. Wrapping to the center console is the 8.0-invh infotainment system with features such as navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and a back up camera.
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.