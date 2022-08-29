Menu
2020 Buick Encore

83,904 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

GX Select

Location

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9153307
  • Stock #: 206567
  • VIN: KL4MMESL9LB101549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Chili Red Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,904 KM

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

