2020 Chevrolet Equinox

55,850 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

LT

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

55,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039446
  • Stock #: 207889
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEXXL6279544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Mosaic Black Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,850 KM

