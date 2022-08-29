2020 Dodge Durango

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9289810

9289810 Stock #: 206736

206736 VIN: 1C4SDJCT8LC258729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 206736

Mileage 89,628 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.