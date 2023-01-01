Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Durango

98,102 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Durango

SXT AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 9563785
  2. 9563785
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563785
  • Stock #: 207155
  • VIN: 1C4RDJAG9LC320594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[DB Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 207155
  • Mileage 98,102 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Park Mazda

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 62,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 3500...
 63,058 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape
83,529 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory