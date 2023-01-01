2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 9 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10088799

10088799 Stock #: 207973

207973 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXLR248586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 207973

Mileage 65,949 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost BACKUP CAMERA Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Exterior Alloy Wheels Halogen Headlights Seating Third Row Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Cloth Upholstery Comfort Dual Zone Air Conditioning Additional Features Hard Top Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.