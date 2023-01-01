Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

65,949 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

SE Canada Value Package

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

65,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10088799
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXLR248586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected, ALL Work Complete and Included in Price! Low Kilometers. Third Row Seat, Cruise Control, Backup Camera, Cloth Upholstery, Heated Mirrors, Dual Zone A/C, Power Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, ECON Mode. Traction Control, Halogen Headlights, Rear Window Defrost, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, AUX input, Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409

The versatile 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package Minivan in Billet Silver Metallic lets you travel with all the space, comfort, and convenience you need! Powered by a proven 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 offering 283hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission that supplies ample power when you need it. This Front Wheel Drive minivan makes life easy with its confident ride, and it yields near 9.4L/100km on the highway while showing off quad halogen headlamps, heated power mirrors, and a bold black grille with bright accents.

A hit with parents and kids alike, the CVP cabin is family-friendly and stylish with cloth seats that include a Stow 'n Go third row you can also convert to tailgate seating. A multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, power accessories, and a multimedia centre with a four-speaker audio system are among the many other amenities you'll appreciate every day.

Dodge delivers superior safety so you can relax behind the wheel knowing you're protected by a backup camera, stability control, ABS, active front head restraints, and a full suite of airbags that includes a driver's knee airbag, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side-curtain airbags. The Grand Caravan is a great choice for go-anywhere families just like yours. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Text Message Us For More Info at 587-210-8409

3rd party listings such as Kijiji, AutoTrader, CarGurus etc. may not correctly reflect our pricing structure. Please refer to Park Mazda dot ca for the most up to date pricing and purchase options.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights

Seating

Third Row Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Comfort

Dual Zone Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Hard Top
Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
Gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

