$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGCGXLR252524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl]
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 208517
- Mileage 22,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Park Mazda
2016 Volvo XC90 119,925 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sportage 120,177 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic CPE 140,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan