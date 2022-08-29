2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9103489

9103489 Stock #: 206425

206425 VIN: 2C4RDGDG7LR188439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Indigo Blue]

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 206425

Mileage 47,600 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.