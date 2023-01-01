2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast

$599,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 5 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10204422

10204422 Stock #: SMC0613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 3,515 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.