2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast
| 20" Forged Diamond Rims | 4 Point Axel Lift | Carbon Fibre Trim
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
587-872-7756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rubino Micallizzato
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 4,700 KM
Vehicle Description
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Front Radar w/ ACCAdaptive Frontlight System with SBL FunctionBack RadarBrake Calipers in Yellow ColourFront Bumper Insert Carbon FibreRear Bumper Sides in Carbon FibreCarbon Fibre Rear Boot TrimCarbon Fiber Rear DiffuserCarbon Fiber Sill CoverCarbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDSColoured Inner DetailsColoured Safety BeltsCarbon Fiber Wheel CapsFront and Rear Suspension Lift SystemEmbroidered Prancing Horse on HeadrestCarbon Fiber Front SpoilerColoured Mats with LogoScuderia Ferrari Shields on FenderPassenger Display20inch Diamond Forged Wheel RimsFull Electric SeatsHIFI Premium SystemColour Upon Request For Special Contrasting StitchingThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. National and International Shipping Available - Ask us about our import and export options. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
