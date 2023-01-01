Menu
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Front Radar w/ ACCAdaptive Frontlight System with SBL FunctionBack RadarBrake Calipers in Yellow ColourFront Bumper Insert Carbon FibreRear Bumper Sides in Carbon FibreCarbon Fibre Rear Boot TrimCarbon Fiber Rear DiffuserCarbon Fiber Sill CoverCarbon Fiber Driving Zone + LEDSColoured Inner DetailsColoured Safety BeltsCarbon Fiber Wheel CapsFront and Rear Suspension Lift SystemEmbroidered Prancing Horse on HeadrestCarbon Fiber Front SpoilerColoured Mats with LogoScuderia Ferrari Shields on FenderPassenger Display20inch Diamond Forged Wheel RimsFull Electric SeatsHIFI Premium SystemColour Upon Request For Special Contrasting Stitching

2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast

4,700 KM

$574,800

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast

| 20" Forged Diamond Rims | 4 Point Axel Lift | Carbon Fibre Trim

2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast

| 20" Forged Diamond Rims | 4 Point Axel Lift | Carbon Fibre Trim

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$574,800

+ taxes & licensing

4,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rubino Micallizzato
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-XXXX

587-872-7756

$574,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

2020 Ferrari 812 Superfast