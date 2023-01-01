2020 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 4 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9596728

9596728 Stock #: 207198

207198 VIN: MAJ6S3KL2LC337694

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Shadow Black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 207198

Mileage 70,499 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.