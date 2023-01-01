Menu
2020 Ford Expedition

120,854 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
Limited

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

120,854KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10171389
  • Stock #: 208068
  • VIN: 1FMJU2AT7LEA34792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Agate Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 208068
  • Mileage 120,854 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

