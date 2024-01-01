Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

93,296 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

Used
93,296KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC1LGB69501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green[Silver Spruce Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 209950
  • Mileage 93,296 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

