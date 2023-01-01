Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

82,063 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9776839
  • Stock #: 207474
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH9LGC05342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 207474
  • Mileage 82,063 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

