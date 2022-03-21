2020 GMC Acadia

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 1 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8952685

8952685 Stock #: 206202

206202 VIN: 1GKKNRL43LZ189048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Summit White]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 206202

Mileage 45,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.