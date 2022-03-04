2020 GMC Sierra 2500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8536301

8536301 Stock #: 205634

205634 VIN: 1GT49REY2LF155001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 205634

Mileage 69,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.