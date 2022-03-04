2020 GMC Yukon XL

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 9 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8498105

8498105 Stock #: 205588

205588 VIN: 1GKS2FKC0LR250243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Carbon Black Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 205588

Mileage 29,924 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.