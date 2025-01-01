Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Honda Civic

49,912 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Watch This Vehicle
12614866

2020 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 12614866
  2. 12614866
  3. 12614866
  4. 12614866
  5. 12614866
  6. 12614866
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50LH015793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Lunar Silver Metallic]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200994
  • Mileage 49,912 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2020 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2020 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 49,912 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 18,470 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L 113,352 KM $CALL + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

2020 Honda Civic