2020 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9930239

9930239 Stock #: 207711

207711 VIN: 2HKRW2H43LH208003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Lunar Silver Metallic]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 207711

Mileage 70,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.